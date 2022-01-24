Quirinale, transversal contacts from Pd to Lega, passing through M5S, Forza Italia and Renziani. Towards a ministry to Renzi

Mario Draghi president of the Republic. The move of the premier from Palazzo Chigi to the Quirinale is by no means a faded hypothesis. Indeed, according to what Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal, in these hours, while the first vote a Montecitorio for the election of the Head of State it will go empty with an avalanche of white ballots, continuous transversal contacts are underway since Pd to the League through the M5S, Forza Italia and Renziani. Contacts both between leaders and between emissaries of the various parties of the majority, made up of phone calls and messages mainly on Whatsapp.

An under-track channel different from the official one of meetings and summits. Among the Dems it is mainly the men closest to the secretary who are weaving the web to carry SuperMario al Colle from the fourth ballot, Thursday, when the quorum to elect the President will drop to 505 votes (too risky, in fact, even if the agreement is reached first to risk in the first three votes with a qualified majority). In the 5 Stars the front of the supporters of Draghi Head of State it is more and more dense, led by the foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and by the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico. Giuseppe Conte, the sources explain, continues to resist, to raise the bar, probably to try to have a role in the game and not to be a mere supporting actor compared to other actors.

It is clear that the agreement on the Quirinale it also brings with it a legislative pact to get to the elections with a natural expiration, or at the beginning of 2023. There is still no name of the Prime Minister and the hypotheses that have emerged so far – from Vittorio Colao to Marta Cartabia, from Daniele Franco to Elisabetta Belloni – they are a sort of “distraction” to give above all to the parliamentarians who fear the polls the certainty that the legislature will go ahead anyway. The reasoning that is being made in these hours in the talks and transversal contacts is on the team of the new executive, which will not see the entry of party leaders but which will have fewer technicians and more politicians.

Provided that one of these does not go to Palazzo Chigi as premier, confirmed to the Cartabia Justice and Franco Economy. Also confirmed at Health Roberto Speranza, the only representative of what remains of LeU, now Article 1 ready to re-enter the Democratic Party. To snatch the green light of Matteo Salvini, who continues to declare “Draghi will remain premier”, work is underway on the exit of Luciana Lamorgese and the arrival of a Northern League player Interior Ministry. No return of Salvini to the Ministry of the Interior, however, the compromise leads to the promotion of Nicola Molteni (defined as a moderate to Giorgetti), current undersecretary of Lamorgese, in the role of head of the Interior Ministry.

The M5S should get the leadership of the dicastery of the Ecological transition, the Dems would go toInstruction while at Forza Italia the ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Italia Viva, probably directly with Matteo Renzi, should also have an extra ministry (although it is not yet known which one). Confirmed the current political ministers of the Draghi majority, from Di Maio to Giorgetti passing through Gelmini and Orlando. On the premier “the agreement will come”, first “we must close the government team”, explain the sources. It certainly won’t Renato Brunetta, the most senior minister who will have only the interim to lead the executive (with Draghi elected to the Quirinale) until the new government is sworn in.

