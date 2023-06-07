Mario Draghi and the World Bank: this is how he wants to pave the way

Mario Dragons has chosen his next assignment, no roles in Italythe former prime minister is aiming straight for the leadership of World Bank. The rest time is over, now the ex BCE he wants the most prestigious seat and to get it he is preparing for a tour between USA and Europe in the role of lecturer. The first stage chosen for his new assignment is interesting, his tour – reads in Milano Finanza – will start from Paris next June 22nd. Draghi will be a guest of Amundithe French asset management giant controlled by Credit Agricole. The bank chose him as a special speaker at its convention entitled: “The global shock, where will the pieces fall?”.

Read also: Draghi: “Conferences abroad”. Lagarde wants a woman instead of Panetta

Read also: Draghi rejects NATO leadership. Italy nominates Admiral Cavo Dragone

Curious that Dragons – reports La Verità – has chosen to start the tour from lecturer right from Francethe country most in live with Italy after the election of Melons as prime minister. Certain, Dragons he was the one who as Prime Minister put the seals on the Treaty of the Quirinal, of which he was a great sponsor. But net of diplomatic affinities and temporal coincidences, from a financial point of view it is also worthy of note Amundiwhose invitation has been accepted by the former Italian premier. There is the earlier from 2008when Draghi at the helm of Bank of Italy he had called on the asset management industry to adequately ensure independence: “where appropriate, even with ownership unbundling of the asset management company from the banking groups”. Unheeded advice by the French who bought pioneer from Unicredit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

