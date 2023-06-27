How did he save yourself from the strong current there 19-year-old girl dragged by the Adda river, after having immersed in its waters? There were moments of apprehension in the province of Monza and Brianza for the fate of the young teenager. The accident took place at 4 pm on Sunday 25 June: the girl was found 4 hours later after being dragged for more than a kilometer by the current.

The 19 year old girl from Usmate Velate, in the province of Monza and Brianza, had fallen into the Adda river on the afternoon of Sunday 24 June. She seemed to have been swallowed up in Calusco, in the province of Bergamo, while she was bathing with her friends.

Friends raised the alarm and were desperate because they were afraid it could end badly for the 19-year-old girl. The girl, on the other hand, managed to survive, despite being dragged for a kilometer. She only had one eyebrow cut.

There 19 year old girl she told rescuers she slipped. She was on a friend’s shoulders and they were playing and joking in the water, when she suddenly lost her balance. Everyone was trying to get back to a rock downstream of the old dam, at the height of the church of Santa Maria Addolorata.

Here, apparently, would be the Bathing prohibition. When her friend’s legs gave way, the girl ended up in the water and then the current of the Adda river dragged her away for more than a kilometre.

19-year-old girl dragged by the Adda river, fortunately she only got away with a great scare

Rescuers swept across the river with two helicopters, one of the 118 health workers and one of the Malpensa firefighters. With them also the volunteer divers of Treviglio and the firemen of Dalmine.

The rescuers found her at about 8.30 pm: she was walking on a cycle path in Porto D’Adda, she was shaking and she was so scared, but she was fine.