Most working people have their well-established after-work rituals. First you head for the sofa, put your feet up and enjoy your free time. It’s a little different with Maik Lüdeke. When he comes home, he turns on the machines in his workshop, grabs an old piece of wood and makes something completely new out of it.
The trained carpenter, who has been working as a respiratory protection equipment attendant for the medical and safety technology company Dräger for six years, loves working with wood. “That’s why I did a carpenter apprenticeship back then,” says the 37-year-old. “Wood is a great material and it is great fun to see what you have achieved at the end of the day.”
Some machines date back to before Lüdeke was born
So it was a good thing that his parents’ farm in Maasen offers enough space for a workshop that is now well stocked. There is a circular saw and a band saw, a grinding machine and various other devices that make the heart of a woodworker beat faster. Some of them date from the time before Lüdeke was born, but the Lower Saxony does not mind: “It’s just a hobby,” he says, “and it should stay that way because I really like my work at Dräger.”
A hobby, however, that has already got around in the area. At some point Lüdeke began to receive more and more inquiries from neighbors and acquaintances who were looking for a decorative object for their own home. And because Maik Lüdeke already has a weakness for old fence posts and half-timbered beams, which can be made into something beautiful, new pieces are regularly created in his workshop that cannot be found in any furniture store.
Active in the fire department for years
There is now even its own website (holzwerk210.de), where Lüdeke presents his objects. And if you want to visit them on site, you can also take a nice trip to the country, because the showroom is right next to the workshop on the parents’ property.
But of course, creative work with wood is not the only thing Maik Lüdeke does in his free time. He is also active in sports and has been a committed member of the Maasen local fire brigade for many years.
This fits thematically well with the product range of his employer Dräger, for whom Lüdeke mainly works in the training area. He also has a job with a lot of responsibility in the fire department: He is the deputy of the local fire chief.