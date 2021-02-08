Most working people have their well-established after-work rituals. First you head for the sofa, put your feet up and enjoy your free time. It’s a little different with Maik Lüdeke. When he comes home, he turns on the machines in his workshop, grabs an old piece of wood and makes something completely new out of it.

The trained carpenter, who has been working as a respiratory protection equipment attendant for the medical and safety technology company Dräger for six years, loves working with wood. “That’s why I did a carpenter apprenticeship back then,” says the 37-year-old. “Wood is a great material and it is great fun to see what you have achieved at the end of the day.”

Some machines date back to before Lüdeke was born

So it was a good thing that his parents’ farm in Maasen offers enough space for a workshop that is now well stocked. There is a circular saw and a band saw, a grinding machine and various other devices that make the heart of a woodworker beat faster. Some of them date from the time before Lüdeke was born, but the Lower Saxony does not mind: “It’s just a hobby,” he says, “and it should stay that way because I really like my work at Dräger.”