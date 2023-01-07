The accident occurred at the Queensland airstrip this evening at around 7.00pm local time.
According to the police report, the vehicle hit a filming tower.
The driver was fatally injured, while the operator on the filming tower was taken to hospital with several but non-life threatening injuries.
"Police are investigating a
