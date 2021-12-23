The first edition of Drag Race Italia ends tonight with the sixth episode. Available from 10pm on Discovery Plus the final of the first Italian talent dedicated to drag art, Drag Race will end with its very first Italia’s First Drag Superstar.

Born in United States in 2009 by the genius of RuPaul, and spread to over ten countries, Drag Race arrived in Italy only this year, thanks to the Discovery Plus streaming platform, although audiences have been asking for a tricolor version of the show for a long time.

Success came right from the debut episode: the first Italian program entirely dedicated toart drag, led by Priscilla, Chiara Francini And Tommaso Zorzi, has reached a transversal consensus from both the public and critics.

Not just art and entertainment, Drag Race Italy is a show that is also about inclusiveness, of liberation from the rules imposed by gender binarism and, above all, from prejudices. All values ​​that have contributed to the triumph of this television product, innovative for Italy and immediately well received by viewers.

Tonight from 22, up Discovery Plus, will air there the final and finally we will find out which of the 4 queens still in the race will be elected Italia’s First Drag Superstar.

The Drage Race final

From 10pm this evening, it will be available on Discovery Plus the sixth and final episode of Drag Race Italy. The final will see the four finalists Elecktra Bionic, Farida Kant, The Riche And Luquisha Lubamba compete one last time to reach the title of Italia’s First Drag Superstar.

The queen who wins the title will also be rewarded with 30,000 euros, the title of Brand Ambassador for one year of MAC Cosmetics and a crown and a scepter of Fierce Drag Jewels.

Together with the three jurors Priscilla, Chiara Francini And Tommaso Zorzi, there will be a super guest, like in every episode. For the final it will be Ambra Angiolini to support the jury and to meet the competitors.

Ambra Angiolini’s comment

In the afternoon, from the social profiles of Drag Race Italy, a short video was shared in which Amber Angels comments on her experience as a guest of honor for the show’s finale:

“Being a judge of the first edition of Drag Race Italy in the episode the final it’s a bit like finally being back home. I have had a thousand experiences but that was where I wanted to get and I got there. My experience with drag art comes from the fact that it has been a lot drag queen that I have met in my life, by choice and for work, to explain to me why I did this work here and to do it so freely and so full of visible organs. Only those who know themselves really well and have explored everything about themselves can truly call themselves an artist ready to make people dream, to move them, to make them happy, and I think there is so much of this material here. “

