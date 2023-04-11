Although drag as an art form is more popular than ever, aggression and violence against the performers is also on the rise. Groningen experienced a low point this weekend with abuse after a drag show. Many drag queens no longer dare to wear full regalia on the street in the Netherlands. This is evident from a tour of various agencies and their drag queens. “We stand for love and inclusivity, but we don’t always get that back.”

#Drag #queens #raise #alarm #safety #called #pedophile