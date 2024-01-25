“Promote the mobility of elderly people in urban and extra-urban contexts, through the establishment of specifically dedicated public transport services” but also “through the granting of specific concessions for private transport”. This is what is foreseen in the draft of the so-called 'elderly legislative decree' on the table of the Council of Ministers meeting at Palazzo Chigi. Getting around, in the town and in the city, but not only. The legislative decree in question also aims to send the elderly 'on holiday', through ad hoc agreements that take them to “accommodation, spa, seaside, agritourism facilities and theme parks, in order to ensure, at advantageous prices, the use of tourist destinations to elderly people, even on weekdays and in low season periods”, reads the provision. Which also aims to promote “the creation, at advantageous prices, of long-term stays in accommodation facilities located near places linked to wellness tourism and personal care for self-sufficient elderly people”.

The provision also looks at the involvement of young people, through “the stipulation of agreements with voluntary organizations and social promotion associations”, which aim at “'intergenerational tourism' programmes, which allow” the “participation of young people who accompany people elderly” on holiday.