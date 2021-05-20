From 2022 onwards, killing male chicks shortly after hatching will be banned. The Bundestag passed a corresponding law for this. The Federal Council still has to approve the draft – but it cannot stop the project.

D.he killing of male chicks in the millions will be banned in Germany from the beginning of next year. The Bundestag passed a corresponding law late on Thursday evening. Up to now, more than 40 million male chicks are killed shortly after hatching in laying hens because they do not lay eggs and do not set as much meat. This is prohibited from January 1, 2022.

Instead, methods are now to be used with which the sex is already determined in the egg so that male chicks do not even hatch. In order to avoid pain for the embryo in the future, such methods should only be allowed from 2024 if the sex of the chick is recognized at an earlier stage of incubation.

The law submitted by Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) must finally be dealt with by the Federal Council, which can only delay the project, but not stop it. The Federal Administrative Court had already decided in 2019 that the previous practice of killing chicks is only permitted for a transitional period because animal welfare issues are to be valued more highly than economic interests.