A document that Politico had access to indicates that the United States Supreme Court must overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade, 1973, which authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances.

Politico published on Monday night a draft of a majority decision by the court in February, in which Judge Samuel Alito pondered that the decision of almost 50 years ago “should be overturned”.

“It is time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people,” added Alito. “[A

decisão no caso] gnaw [vs. Wade] was blatantly wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had harmful consequences. And far from bringing a national agreement on the abortion issue, Roe and Casey ignited the debate and deepened the divide,” the judge said, also citing the decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), when the Supreme Court reiterated the understanding that US states cannot prohibit abortion before so-called viability – the minimum period of gestation for a fetus to survive outside the uterus, now estimated at about 24 weeks.

According to Politico, a source reported that four of the other judges appointed by former Republican presidents (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) accompanied Alito after hearing oral arguments in December, a position that remains unchanged.

The three judges appointed by former Democratic presidents (Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan) would be working on opposing votes, according to the source heard by Politico. It is not known how Chief Justice John Roberts would vote – in any case, the majority for overturning the 1973 case law would already be formed. The official decision should be announced by July.

The current Supreme Court discussion began when the Women’s Health Organization filed a lawsuit in lower federal court to challenge a law passed in Mississippi in 2018 that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in life-saving and life-preserving situations. the mother’s physical health or serious fetal abnormality.

In response, the state of Mississippi appealed to the Supreme Court in the second half of 2020, asking judges to rule on whether all bans on pre-viability abortions in the country are unconstitutional.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion, estimated that overturning the Roe v Wade decision would cause 26 US states to restrict or attempt to restrict abortion immediately.

Some states have passed laws to ban abortions even with shorter deadlines than Mississippi law: Last week, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, along the lines of legislation that went into effect in Texas. last year.