DShortly before the start of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, the chief negotiators of the European Union and the 19 leading economic powers agreed on a draft for a joint final declaration. This was confirmed by EU Council President Charles Michel at a press conference this Tuesday morning.

Against initial resistance from Moscow, the EU and Western countries managed to get Russia’s war against Ukraine sharply condemned in the text. Diplomats had said the night before that Russia was ready to accept such a passage. According to a Western diplomat, the Russian attack should clearly be described as a war – and not as a special military operation, as Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said.

Beijing does not put itself before Moscow

Russia’s approval of the draft text was seen as a sign that Moscow can no longer even count on the support of its powerful partner China in the G-20 group on the issue of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already indicated that Russia would make concessions on Monday. He had said in a video from his ministry that the final declaration would be accepted.

In addition, according to Monday evening, Russia accepted that the final declaration quoted from a United Nations resolution on the war. In this, the war is sharply condemned and Russia is asked to withdraw its troops. Putin’s chief negotiator is also said to have agreed that the use of nuclear weapons should be described as inadmissible in the final declaration.







“Immense economic and humanitarian suffering”

A senior US official said Tuesday it was a strong condemnation of most members of the G-20 group. The focus was on forming the broadest possible coalition within the G20. That was successful. He said: “I think most members of the G20 will make it clear that they condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine and that they see the war in Ukraine as the cause of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world.”

At the two-day G-20 summit, the countries Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey are present alongside the EU and represent the United States. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is there for Germany.

The “Group of 20” together accounts for almost two-thirds of the world’s population, three-quarters of world trade and four-fifths of global economic power. The annual summit has been held since 2008. In the meantime, the G 20 has been dealing with many other global issues in addition to economic and financial issues.