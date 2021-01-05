The federal and state governments want to further tighten the corona measures. This emerges from the draft resolution for the top-level discussion between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 prime ministers, which is available to the Reuters news agency. Because of the persistently high number of infections, the contact restrictions are to be tightened.

“As an extension of the previous resolutions, private get-togethers are only permitted alone, with another person who does not live in the household or with members of their own household,” says the draft.

In addition, further local measures are to be taken in corona hotspots with a seven-day incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The idea is to limit the range of motion to 15 kilometers around the place of residence. It is still open in the draft whether these measures should only be “checked” or “ordered”. This restriction should apply unless there is a valid reason. “Shopping, traveling and day trips are explicitly not a valid reason,” it says.

In addition, the federal and state governments want to offer all residents of inpatient care facilities a vaccination offer in January. They want to expand the production capacities of vaccines in Germany, as at the Biontech company in Marburg. “The federal government will also talk to the manufacturers about how further production capacities for vaccines can be built up as quickly as possible,” says the proposal.

