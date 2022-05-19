The state ownership policy document also identifies activities in which the state continues to exist at the same or less size, and others in which its presence continues to be of the same size or greater.

The Egyptian economy has been rocked by capital flight, high import costs, and a shock to the tourism sector resulting from the war in Ukraine, and the government is in talks on a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

The government says it aims to provide state-owned assets worth $40 billion for partnership with the Egyptian or foreign private sector over four years, and to increase the private sector’s participation in the implemented investments from 30 percent currently to 65 percent within three years.

According to the document, the activities that the government intends to exit within three years include grain, excluding wheat, the construction of ports and water desalination plants, and construction activities, with the exception of some public projects.

The areas that the government intends to maintain, with the possibility of reducing it, include power plants, pre-primary education, management, operation and maintenance of the subway, real estate ownership, dairy production and auxiliary financial intermediation activities.

The areas in which the state may increase its presence include transportation and education infrastructure, production and raising of drinking water, activities related to the Suez Canal, and some financial intermediation and insurance activities.

In statements made to reporters today, Central Bank of Egypt Governor Tarek Amer said that no agreement had been reached regarding the size of the International Monetary Fund deal, adding, “Egypt has taken a large share…so it will not remain a large value, meaning.

He added, “We are taking the fund to benefit from it in structural reforms.”