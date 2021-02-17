The State Duma passed a bill banning the public display of images of the faces of Nazi war criminals in the first reading. TASS…

Earlier, the document was supported by the Russian government.

Let us recall that it is proposed to amend the laws “On perpetuating the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945” and “On countering extremist activities.”

According to the bill, a ban should be established on the public display of images of the faces of Nazi war criminals as insulting the multinational people and the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War. The only exceptions are cases in which a negative attitude towards the ideology of Nazism is formed and there are no signs of propaganda or justification of Nazism.