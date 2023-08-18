The draft updated strategy on the national development of artificial intelligence (AI) will be presented to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in September 2023, and to Russian President Vladimir Putin in November, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during the Army-2023 international forum.

He recalled that the strategy is constantly being updated.

“In September, the draft of the updated strategy will already be submitted to the Prime Minister, and then in November we are already planning to get the president’s approval,” he said.

The previous version of the strategy, approved by Putin, was designed, in particular, to ensure the accelerated development of AI and conduct research in this area.

In November 2022, the head of state instructed to prepare an updated strategy for the development of AI in the country.

In July of this year, Putin noted that AI technologies are the future, this is no less important than nuclear projects in the USSR.

In the same month, Chernyshenko instructed the Ministry of Economic Development to organize an operational headquarters for AI.