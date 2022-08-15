Opposition politicians react fiercely, however. SP Member of Parliament Maarten Hijink emphasizes that the cabinet wants people to live longer at home, so that more money would have to be spent on district nursing. “The cabinet itself wants to go more at home, less in the hospital and less in the nursing home. Then you shouldn’t cut costs in those places.” Hijink therefore speaks of ‘a austerity agreement’ and accuses insurers of being too frugal, leaving money that is indeed needed for care.

The National Association of General Practitioners (LHV) also emphasizes that the money is unfairly left on the shelf: “The money is not spent when it is badly needed,” a spokesperson reported. 2 billion. “Structurally there will be more money, but we will have to monitor that this money can be used properly and that it can really be spent,” the LHV spokesperson said.

PvdA leader Attje Kuiken is critical. “At a time when general practitioners are pulling the emergency brake, the elderly want to live at home longer and the pressure on care will only increase due to growing poverty, these are worrying messages,” she reports via Twitter.