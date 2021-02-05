Following her Golden Globe nominations for the indie hit Nomadland, Eternals director Chloé Zhao revealed that she is preparing a new film about Dracula.

Entertainment Weekly reported that this version will be a sci-fi tape based on the classic character from Universal Pictures. The filmmaker will be in charge of the script and will also act as a producer.

Dracula reinvents himself

Zhao’s new project will be a far cry from the more traditional or even modern incarnations made on Dracula. Although no further details of the story have been given, it is known that it will be a futuristic western.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

“I have always been fascinated by vampires and the concept they embody,” Zhao said in a statement published by the specialized portal. “I’m very excited to be working with Donna (Langley), Peter (Cramer) and the team at Universal Pictures to re-imagine this character so beloved by fans,” he added.

The film has no official title, but it will be an important piece in dracula’s 90th anniversary, a character who first saw his arrival at the cinema in 1931 with the film by Bela Lugosi.

Chloé Zhao at the Golden Globes

For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, three women were included in the category of best director, a group that has been composed mainly of men in recent years.

Chloé zhao by Nomadland, Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman and Regina king for One Night in Miami they became the filmmakers considered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2021 edition of the gala.