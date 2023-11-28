Since the beginning of May, the inbox of Rafa Baena, 33, has received an email with the subject “Dracula Daily: [fecha de recepción del mail]”. Inside, he finds a fragment of Bram Stoker’s original text that in the novel corresponds to that day in question. Dracula It is an epistolary work, made up of letters, diary entries and press clippings, all with their date. As the action takes place between May and November, there is the option of reading it as the bulletin proposes Dracula Daily, resisting the urge to devour the book and reading only what corresponds to the day you are on.

Like Baena, 265,000 more people around the world receive the emails sent by web designer Matt Kirkland, who had the idea of ​​the newsletter while reading Dracula in the summer of 2020. “My daughter always asked me ‘what happened today?’ She was referring to what I would have read that day, but I realized that the dates were very close to the moment we were in and it occurred to me that it could be read in real time“, Explain. That is, on July 24, read what the novel says on that date and nothing more. This, in addition to a change in the usual reading rhythm, also means altering the order of the original work, which at times does not follow the calendar. “I thought it would be fun to read it chronologically and that an easy way to do it could be a newsletter, having someone send you what you need to read on the right day. Once I had the idea, I saw that it was something easy and I decided to do it,” he says. In May 2021, he began what he now calls the first “season” of collective reading of Dracula. He had about 1,500 subscribers, which seemed like a great success. In 2022 he decided to do it again and things skyrocketed: he surpassed 200,000 subscribers.

More information

One of the side effects of this massive reading of Dracula in 2022 was the creation of many others newsletters Similar. The ingredients are simple: a work whose rights are already in the public domain and an account in an electronic newsletter service. Not all works lend themselves so well to this division by specific dates, but it is not essential. Some of these literary newsletters simply divide them into parts that can be read well in an email and set a few days and a regularity for their sending; Others choose novels whose action takes place over a few months and try to make it more or less coincide with the pace of delivery. The newsletter Whale Weeklyfor example, began sending the text of Moby Dick and will do so for two years. They have done prior research work to try to adjust the time of the action as much as possible. Melville does not give exact dates, but it is possible to guess more or less when each thing happens from other clues.

Kirkland says he has lost count of the newsletters literary works that have been emerging, but he estimates that there are already more than a hundred. The Miserables, Pride and prejudiceSherlock Holmes novels, dangerous friendshipsthe diaries of Samuel Pepys, works of Edgar Allan Poe, Frankenstein, The Tenant of Wildfell Hall…Of course, in its original language or translations into English.

What is the reason for this interest in reading classics in sips and by email? “Serial or installment stories have already worked at other times in our history and everything comes back,” explains Elisa Yuste, a consultant specializing in reading. This type of reading, in addition, “adapts very well to the content consumption habits of the digital age,” she adds. For her part, Dr. Ana Cuquerella, an expert in electronic literature and computational creativity and professor at the University of Villanueva, points out that “real-time deliveries constitute a mechanism widely used in digital literature,” since they give “a sensation of reality, updating.” As an example, she recalls a blog from 2008, WW1. Experiences of an English Soldier (Experiences of an English Soldier), the first work he heard of in this style. “It was a blog created by the grandson of a British soldier from the First World War. The format is epistolary. The entries respect the chronological order in which the original letters were written. A family story becomes a story of all the followers (there were also thousands) who eagerly await the news of soldier Lamin and discuss what happened with other followers, living it as if it were happening, crying when they sense the tragedy,” he says.

Read in the mail, comment on networks

This collective comment after reading each installment—the same thing that happens with television series—is a fundamental component of the success of these formats. Matt Kirkland is clear that the explosion of his shipments of Dracula Daily It happened thanks to the movement that was created on social networks, especially on Tumblr, where a visit to the hashtag #DraculaDaily (alert: there may be spoilers) shows the full breadth of content that is created as a result of each submission: memes, illustrations, linguistic and historical comments, theories about what is really happening…

“When readers immerse themselves in a story they like, a personal connection is created with the narrative elements and a sense of belonging to the community of fans who share the same passion is generated. Commenting, analyzing and sharing content on social networks allows them to express their enthusiasm, connect with other fans and be part of a community that shares similar interests,” indicates Dr. María José Establés Heras, professor and researcher in the Department of Science. Applied Communication at the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid, specialist in fan studies and transmedia literacy. “This is how the fandoms (neologism created from fan and kingdomthat is, the realm of fans) of a specific cultural product, in this case, Bram Stoker’s novel,” he explains.

The success of Dracula Daily on Tumblr was such that there were even users like Inés, 33, who followed the novel through memes, without ever signing up for the newsletter (I had read Dracula a long time ago). “What I liked about the experience was reading together, which is how many books were read before (especially from that time and before). On Tumblr, people commented on everything from silly jokes about any scene to thoughtful literary analysis or historical context about any minutiae. Suddenly, all the characters were alive in their historical moment and they did not do things just to do them, it was just that at that time they had to be done that way, it was what was expected or what was necessary. Or not, they were breaking the mold. And many of the things that I had observed during my individual reading were things that were clearly there, that everyone could see,” he says of his experience. This year he started listening Re:Draculaa radio version that also publishes its contents following the dates of the novel —the creator of Dracula Daily He says in amazement that they asked for his permission—although he has not been able to follow her regularly. Baena has also had to leave the reading halfway “for academic reasons”, although he hopes to be able to complete it in the 2024 edition. “I owe it to the Count, or he will unleash his evil influence on me…”, he reveals. .

Approaching classics in a different way

What Inés was a subscriber to was one of the newsletters of dangerous friendshipsboth in the original french like in English. “I had been wanting to read it for a long time, but alone with what a book it is, and from the 18th century at that, it was impossible for me. So I took advantage of this format,” she notes. “I loved it because it’s like they were writing the letters to me, you receive the gossip little by little in real time. It is fascinating”.

Like Inés, many people feel somewhat intimidated by certain classics for reasons that can range from their length to language, form or lack of custom, so projects like these can help give these texts a new life with a new audience. “I’ve seen quite a few fans say ‘oh, I never thought I’d be able to read this book,’” says Matt Kirkland. He, a regular reader of Victorian literature, had not considered that his newsletter could have this effect, but experts in electronic literature and transmedia are not surprised. Ana Cuquerella explains that these types of projects are “alternative ways of entry to the original.” She gives as an example something that she always does in class. “Each course I show the feeling of rootlessness and hopelessness to my students with a rap by El Pieces… Its about Romance of the location from Lorca. They don’t know it. But upon hearing it, everyone without exception is able to decipher the underlying message. Later, seeing that this rapper translates it into his language and that they can understand it, they approach Lorca in a totally different way. Active. Trying to discover what he has to say to them, today,” she says.

The newsletters Literary ones do not represent such a clear change, but they do bring the text closer through this movement on social networks. “I don’t know if the details are more appreciated due to this format [al estar obligada a leer poco a poco]but by having thousands of people commenting on each sentence and paying attention to different things,” Inés reflects.

Can you say that you have read a classic if you have read it through these newsletters? “If the only thing that is applied to a work is fragmentation, I, personally, would say that the original is being enjoyed,” says Elisa Yuste. Change the order, as in the case of Dracula Daily, that’s another topic. What often happens, Matt Kirkland confesses, is that people start with the newsletter and end up turning to the book. “Sometimes users write to me who have just deleted themselves from the newsletter to explain to me that it is not for anything bad. They have not been able to wait: they have bought the book and have already devoured it,” he says.

Will there be more “seasons” of Dracula Daily? “It doesn’t take too much work, so I guess as long as there’s interest, I’ll keep doing it,” she says. For now, the project has already made a leap back to paper: a few weeks ago, Kirkland published a book with the text in chronological order and many of the memes, illustrations and comments that have appeared after the hashtag in these three years.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_