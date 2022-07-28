In recent months the world of entertainment has been in mourning, since great figures have fallen due to illness, or even an accident that is quite out of human hands. And now, it has recently been reported that the actor known as Bernard Cribbienswho participated in dr whoUnfortunately, he has passed away.

His death was confirmed by neither more nor less than his agent manager, confirming that his death at the age of 93 is a reality, although no further details were given, specifically the way in which he said goodbye. Of course, at all times he showed total respect by commenting that he is one of the actors with the most legacy within United Kingdom.

Bernard Cribbins He was a prominent actor in the world of movies and series, beginning his work in 1957, participating in outstanding films such as The Railway Children, The Wombles, Tufty Fluffy Tail, among other actions. Although he is mostly known for participating in episodes of the famous series of Dr Whorrecognized in the world.

For its part, the public that never got to see the series also recognizes it for a viral meme, where in its role as Wilfer Mott, he is captivated by his granddaughter’s wedding, to the point of tears. Without a doubt, the loss of the actor will remain in the hearts of those who worked with him, be it with fellow actors to producers and directors.

Via: NPR