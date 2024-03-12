Sharjah (WAM)

As part of the “Prize Story” project for the month of March, Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s House chose the “Key of Hope” gift, which was received by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, from Sheikha Maryam bint Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, granddaughter of His Highness, during the opening of the activities. The 28th session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which was held under the slogan “In Love with the Readable Word.” The “Prize Story” project aims to shed light on a monthly basis on one of the distinctive pieces from the collection of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s collection. The “Key of Hope” is a symbolic appreciation for what His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has provided to the childhood sector for decades, based on His Highness’s keenness to build the human being as the foundation of development. In the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Children’s Centres, the Sharjah Youth Centre, and Sajaya Sharjah Girls were established, in addition to the great efforts of various sectors and entities in the emirate, which culminated in Sharjah being certified as a “Children and Adolescent Friendly City” by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The Key of Hope gift dates back to November 2009 during His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s tour of the pavilions of the Sharjah International Book Fair when His Highness visited Kalimat Publishing and Distribution House.

During the visit, a group of children from Victoria International School presented readings from the book “If I Were a Bird” before His Highness, after which Sheikha Maryam bint Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented a gift of the “Key of Hope” to His Highness as an expression of the children’s love and appreciation for everything he does for Arab children. And the world.