In recognition of the tireless service provided by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group handed over the keys to the corporation’s first responder ambulance. The President and CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Nasser Al Haqbani, handed over the ambulance to the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) Khalifa Hassan Abdul Karim Al Drai.

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has been particularly proactive during the pandemic, with a dedicated team of paramedic staff working around the clock to transport patients to public and private hospitals.

Speaking on this occasion, Al-Haqbani praised the wonderful role played by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) in providing ambulance services with a high level of professionalism and good care. For his part, Mr. Dray said he was honored to receive this recognition and praised a group

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical was happy to strengthen strategic alliances with a hospital that provides the highest standards of care when receiving medical cases from paramedics. All this generously contributed to the realization of the Foundation’s humanitarian mission. In line with its commitment to ensuring the health, safety and happiness of its employees, the department signed a new strategic memorandum of understanding with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group. This step is looking towards providing the best medical, diagnostic and therapeutic services and the highest level of health care to the employees of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS).

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) and was attended by representatives from both parties.





