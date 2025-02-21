It is not surprising that Elon Musk was shot in the form of fascist greeting during the tasks of Trump’s possession as president of the United States. The same thing happened as Dr. Strangelove, the madman Nazi scientist of Red phone? We fly to MoscowStanley Kubrick’s movie. It was not a spasmodic movement; It is what he feels, it is what he thinks. He came out of the soul, came out of the guts.

The richest man on the planet, son of South African Apartheid, admirer of the AFD German neo -Nazis, has just said: “If the president’s will is not implemented, we do not live in a democracy.” Does it suggest that Germany was a democracy between 1933 and 1945 because Hitler’s will was applied there? Because it is true that Hitler conquered the Foreign Ministry in 1933 after becoming his party in Germany’s first political force, but it is also that, since then, there was no longer independent justice in that country or justice, or free press, or plurality of games, or anything other than the will of the Führer. Until his suicide in 1945, in the bunker of that Foreign Ministry.