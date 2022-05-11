After a long time of waiting, the Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released in theaters, this being a kind of continuation for everything we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here one of the main characters is Wanda Maximoffwho like Stephen himself, is interested in understanding more of the multiverse.

Spoiler alert! It is not recommended to read the following paragraphs if you have not seen the tape.

As you already know, Scarlet Witch is the main antagonist of the sequel, with the main objective of absorbing the powers of America Chavez to retrieve their children from another dimension. The most curious thing is that he doesn’t care who he has to kill to get what he wants, this leads many sorcerers to be incinerated with his power.

This possession of dark hold towards Wanda led the witch to commit the most cruel crimes, including the annihilation of the multiversal group known as the Illuminati. Team that is made up of Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Mordo and Charles Xavier. Which were finished in the most sadistic way.

However, these would not be the only unlucky ones to fall for his magic, since the film’s screenwriter, Michael Wadron assured that there were more deaths in scenes that were no longer recorded.

Well, there were more people. Maybe not necessarily in that sequence [Illuminati]. But I talked about her as a kind of [ Terminator ] T-1000 in that assault. In Kamar-Taj he is unstoppable. So yeah, maybe there are things that we never filmed, but there were great one-on-one fights between her and some of those wizards. there was an art [conceptual] unbelievable that we never actually filmed.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be considered one of the darkest films in the saga, not only because of the deaths of important characters. But it also has horror elements that were perhaps inspired by movies like Alien and even the adaptation of Carrie by writer Stephen King.

Via: comic book