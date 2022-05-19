The most recent movie Marvel, Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, is a box office success, as it is confirmed that it has generated more than $700 million dollars in the cinema worldwide. For that reason, fans are eager to see her again but now in the service of Disney Plusand precisely its release date could have been leaked recently.

The news was announced through the account of disney germany in social networkswho published a kind of graphic where it is stated that the tape directed by sam raimi will arrive on the streaming service next June 22nd. However, minutes after making this apparent mistake, the image was removed from said publication.

All this information could be a simple oversight, but it is somewhat suspicious that the image was instantly removed, although it may also be a completely different date. For now, Disney He has not mentioned much about his premieres for the month of June, so perhaps at the beginning of the month we will know a little more about it.

Remember that Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness it is still showing in theaters.

In news related to Disney Plus. It was confirmed that a new series of the hero is already being worked on Daredevil, which does not have an apparent release date. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the link which we leave you below.

Via: comic book