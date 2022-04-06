On Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse of MCU it was finally open, which means literally anything can happen from now on. However, this concept will be fully explored in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so in a sense this movie could be considered as a direct sequel. Or at least that’s what its director says, Sam Raimi.

In an interview with fandango, Raimi mentioned how Multiverse of Madness will continue the theme of the multiverse in the MCU:

“We could say that No Way Home addressed the idea that characters from the multiverse can visit our universe. But this is the first time that characters from our universe will go out into the multiverse and explore other universes. So in a certain sense it is a continuation, but that is one of its greatest attractions. Find other realities, and how they rhyme with ours, or how they are totally opposite. That’s what’s interesting about the movie.”

Since its first official previews, it has been rumored about the possibility of seeing the X Men, and other characters from Foxon Multiverse of Madness. In fact, his own Patrick Stewartwho played the Professor X for many years, he even acknowledged that it was him in the trailer, and who knows what other heroes or villains could appear in this future feature film.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 5, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Raimi obviously has a point, and the concept of the multiverse is definitely one of the most interesting that the MCU could have introduced, especially given the sheer amount of characters that can be used. I think that in the end, we will have a movie that will leave the fans quite satisfied.

Via: comic book