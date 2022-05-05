The day has come and finally, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see its premiere in theaters, this release being one that is highly anticipated by fans due to the direct connection it has with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This has led the director, sam raimito talk about certain cameos fans can expect on the big screen.

In a preview focused on Illuminati it has already been confirmed that some of the superheroes of Marvel will appear, but the filmmaker says the unannounced cameos will surprise when the film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday. He made this known in an interview he recently had with the film medium Collider.

The cameos were all done to thrill the fans and surprise them, to make them gasp, to give them something that wasn’t quite what they expected, but would love.

With these statements, the director is telling the audience that they will see the multiverse as they have never done it before, even much more interesting than what was already presented in the wall-crawling film. In addition, some are still thinking about the type of dumbbell to have with Scarlet Witchas he could hide up his sleeve and his special book.

Remember that Dr. Strange and into the Multiverse of Madness debuts the next May 5th.

In related notes. The first opinions of the film have already come out, here you can read all about it.

Via: comic book