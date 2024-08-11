The team in charge of the fourth and final season of Dr. Stonewhich has the title of Dr. Stone: Science Futurerevealed that this new wave of episodes will be divided into three parts. That is, it will cover three quarters of a year separated from each other and reconfirmed that its premiere will be in 2025.

Based on the information shared, it is believed that there will be a break between the broadcast of each part, so the series could end in 2026.

At the moment there is no official countdown as to how long the fourth season of Dr. Stone. An art exhibition will be held to promote the anime, which will begin in November 2024.

It will open its doors first in Tokyo and then move to Fukuoka and Osaka. But it will also be available in other Japanese cities. The idea is to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this animated adaptation that is nearing its end.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will have Dr. Stone: Science Future in its catalogue as in previous seasons, and can be viewed from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

This anime is once again being produced by TMS Entertainment, the studio responsible for the previous seasons, which adapts the original work by writer Riichirou Inagaki and artist Boichi, which has already been completed.

The fourth and final season of the anime Dr. Stone will cover the remainder of Inagaki and Boichi’s manga. However, it remains to be seen whether it will include the one-shots or extra chapters that came out after the main story.

The series creators occasionally release additional stories, sometimes to promote the anime when it’s airing. It’s not out of the question that they’ll do it again next year.

