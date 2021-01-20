Dr stone and One piece They are going through a very successful moment currently, gathering a large number of fans in the world. Furthermore, both the work of Riichiro inagaki and Boichi like the Eiichiro Oda they reached a climax point in their respective sleeves.

Magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publishes both stories, which are in the middle of an important arc respectively, in addition to One piece recently celebrated the publication of its 1000th chapter.

That is why the illustrator of Dr stone, Boichi, decided to dedicate a work on the cover of chapter 181 of the manga, with an epic crossover between Senku ishigami and Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s brother.

Senku and Ace in a never-before-seen image from One Piece

Celebrating the debut of the second season of the anime and the future launch of the new chapter of the adaptation of One Piece: Episode A, by the own Boichi, the illustrator of Dr stone crossed space and time to unite Senku with Ace.

Through the official Twitter of Shonen jump, the picture of Boichi shows us a fraternal greeting between Senku and Ace, after the protagonist of Dr stone save the life of Luffy’s beloved brother thanks to a strange time machine.

It’s certainly something that fans of One piece they would have wanted it to happen in reality, since Ace’s farewell is one of the most tragic moments in the series of Eiichiro Oda And, had he survived thanks to Senku, perhaps everything would have been different.

Anyway, Boichi He showed again that he is a great artist and that he knows how to adapt in a great way the most transcendental moments of One piece in the world of Dr stone.

