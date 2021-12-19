If you were hoping to continue the adventures of Dr. Stone in animated form with the third season, the best thing is to stay calm, cool, and learn to be patient, since this will only arrive in the course of 2023.

If you are hungry for news on the series, you will not be completely on an empty stomach in 2022: the television special has been officially announced Dr. Stone: Ryusui, coming in the course of the summer. The story this will tell viewers is set after the second season, and is centered around Ryusui.

The creator of the manga Riichirou Inagaki he wanted to confirm that the story of the manga is reaching a climax. Just last September, in fact, the story had entered its final narrative arc.

The manga series Dr. Stone is currently being published in Italy thanks to the publisher Star Comics. Here’s how the story is introduced to us:

In an instant, all human beings turned to stone and even the high school student Taiju fell victim to this mysterious phenomenon. However, many thousands of years later … Taiju and his friend Senku awaken and decide to rebuild civilization from scratch! The curtain opens on a sensational adventure survival science fiction tale! #sciencepower!

Source: JUMP Festa ’22 Street Anime News Network