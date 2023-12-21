













Dr. Stone: The fourth season would be the end of the series









We are finishing the 2023 anime seasons and leaks have already begun about the series that could arrive in 2024. In view of the fact that Dr Stone finished his manga work, and the adaptations had constant deliveries, it is possible that next season he will be able to finish adapting the original work.

Dr Stone is a manga written and illustrated by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. Follow the story of Senku in a world that practically turned to stone without warning.

After a few years, some people began to decalcify and came back to life, however, There was no longer any kind of tool or medicine that made human life easier.

Source: TMS Entertainment

Nevertheless, Senku is a genius who develops new technologies with what he has at handBecause of this, he makes different and interesting proposals throughout the series. And it seems that we will have to say goodbye to him very soon, since Several leaks suggest that the next season will finish adapting the manga of Dr Stone.

Dr. Stone: Where can I watch the anime? How many chapters does it have?

Dr Stone It is distributed by Crunchyroll, so you can find it on their platform, which has both free and paid options. It currently has three seasons that have 59 episodes in total.

The first installment is made up of 25 chapters, the second eleven, and the first is titled New World for 21.

