Crunchyroll, within the framework of Anime Expo 2024, made a series of announcements about the upcoming anime that will arrive on its service, among which are Dr. Stone Science Futurethe second season of Blue Lock and the third of Fire Force.

But he also shared more information about other series. In the case of Dr. Stone is the final season of its respective series; the confirmation that it will arrive on this service came from actor Yusuke Kobayashi, who voices Senku.

With respect to Fire Force Not only has its third and final installment been reconfirmed, but it will also be released on Crunchyroll in two parts. The first will premiere in April 2025, while the second will be released in January 2026.

We Recommend: Crunchyroll will have NieR, Tower of God and much more during the summer.

Its first trailer is also available. As for the second season of Blue Lock will be available from October 2024. In addition to the above there was also news about Blue Exorcist.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming season of the anime for two consecutive quarters starting in October 2024. The first half is titled Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-and the second is Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-.

Another anime that gets a sequel and will arrive on this service is Black Butler. Its fifth season is Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-but it still doesn’t have a release date or window, so we’ll have to wait for more details.

Other Crunchyroll announcements are regarding October 2024 releases. These are the cases of Link Click: Bridon Arc, Yakuza Fiancé, Demon Lord, Retry! Rthe third season of Arifureta From Commonplace to World’s Strongest and the seventh of Natsume’s Book of Friends.

It will be added to your catalogue in January 2025 Hazawa Kizuki, in Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You and that same year the second season of The Apothecary Diaries.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll also announced that it is working with Aniplex on adapting the popular Korean web novel turned into a webtoon. Omniscient Readerand TRIGUN STARGAZEthe sequel to TRIGUN STAMPEDEis on the way.

Apart from Crunchyroll we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.