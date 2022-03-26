Now that’s the manga Dr. Stone is concluded, fans of the work can only wait for the arrival of the second season of the anime, set for 2023, and of the animated special that will try to put a patch on the long waiting period between the two seasons.

This special will be titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui (as previously communicated), and the story told will be dedicated to the homonymous character and will be set after the events of the second season. Thanks to the recent panel of Slow Curve toAnimeJapan 2022we finally discover that its airing is set for the July course on Japanese broadcasters Tokyo MX And BS11.

Around this time window will also arrive a new special chapter, still mysterious, of the manga. To find out more about it, we refer you to the appropriate news.

Source: Slow Curve Street Anime News Network