This Sunday, March 12, Crunchyroll shared a new trailer and details about the third season of Dr Stoneamong which is its release date.

The official name of this new wave of episodes is Dr Stone: New Worldand its launch will be at 10:30 am EDT on April 6, which would be 8:30 am according to Central Mexico time.

The preview was accompanied by a synopsis from the video-on-demand service that gives an idea of ​​what to expect.

This says ‘with the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa’s Empire of the Force join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across the open ocean and seeking answers to the mystery of global petrification’.

The latter is one of the great mysteries within the series, and towards the end of the new video a dramatic related event and an unexpected appearance can be seen.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

But the synopsis of the third season of Dr Stone it says the same ‘However, before they can begin their journey, Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push new scientific breakthroughs to build the type of vessel they need.’.

In the advance you can see a ship like the ones that sailed in the age of sailboats and exploration; you can still hear the new theme song ‘Wasure Gataki’ sung by Huwie Ishizaki.

Will the third season of Dr. Stone have dubbing?

With the announcement of the premiere date for the third season of Dr Stone Confirmation has arrived that it will have dubbing. Crunchyroll revealed that the first dubbed episode will be available on April 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

However, this only corresponds to the English dub. The company clarified that it will be available in other languages ​​later, which are German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin Spanish, Spanish and Italian.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

Another detail revealed by Crunchyroll about this third installment of the series is that it will span two quarters of a year. But he also clarified that they will not be consecutive.

This means that you will have the first half first, then take a break, and then continue with the second.

Usually the break mentioned above covers an entire season. It only remains to wait for more details about the return of Senku and the Kingdom of Science.

