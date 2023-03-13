Big news comes from Crunchyroll! The platform has in fact recently announced that the anime series Dr Stone: New World will officially start airing on April 6th in subtitled version, while from April 20th English language voice acting will begin to be added. But that’s not all: later, on a still unknown date, other dubbings will also arrive including the one in Italian!

The anime staff also communicated that this season will be divided into 2 cour. Given the many new features, a trailer certainly could not be missing, in which it is possible to listen Wasure Gatakithe song of Huwie Ishizaki which will be used for the opening.

The previous seasons of the anime Dr. Stone are visible, even in the version dubbed into Italian, on the streaming platform Crunchyroll for all service members Premium. The manga, on the other hand, is published in our territory thanks to Star Comics.

Dr. Stone In an instant, all human beings turned to stone, and the Taiju high school student also fell victim to this mysterious phenomenon. However, many thousands of years later… Taiju and his friend Senku awaken and decide to rebuild civilization from scratch! The curtain opens on a sensational tale of adventure survival science fiction! #sciencepower!

Source: Crunchyroll Street Anime News Network