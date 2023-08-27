













That day it will be available on Japanese television and it is expected that the same will happen on Crunchyroll. The company behind this video service confirmed this information for a long time and we just have to wait.

The new video of Dr Stone: New World He also shares information about his musical section. In charge of the opening or opening theme is Ryūjin Kiyoshi and the melody in question is Haruka.

As for the ending or closure, it is the responsibility of Anly and the song is ‘Suki ni Shinayo’. The new episodes are once again in the hands of TMS Entertainment, which is the animation house that produces the series and has done a great job so far.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

The first part of Dr Stone: New World It had its premiere on April 6 and when its last episode arrived, the news also appeared that it would return in October.

The fact that an anime takes a break equivalent to a quarter of a year, as in this case is normal.

That gives the responsible studio time to focus on other projects, or in that case, advance the production of an anime. This applies especially to the series that are more demanding.

The second part of Dr Stone: New World continues the story of the first, where Senku and his friends fight the members of the Petrification Kingdom.

These enemies can be seen in the new trailer. Among them is Ibara, who is played by actor Yutaka Aoyama, as well as Moz, played by Kazuyuki Okitsu.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

To those mentioned above we must add Kirisame, whose voice comes from Kaede Hondo. They all attract a lot of attention.

