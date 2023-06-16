













Dr. Stone New World returns with its second part in October 2023

So now we know we won’t be long without the adventures and inventions of Dr Stone, who continues to face new scenarios and people in the delivery of New World, while trying to do much more than survive.

Dr Stone New World Follow in the footsteps of Senku and his friends as they seek to uncover the truth behind humanity’s petrification while scientifically advancing the materials they find:

“With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa’s Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across the open ocean to search for answers to the mystery of global petrification.”

The first part of the season Dr Stone New World closed with a gold clasp. He released a special opening with the theme “Wasuregataki” performed by Huwie Ishizaki, and of course, he announced his return.

The first part of the third season of Dr Stone New World it had eleven episodes. However, it is likely that it will gather at least 24 chapters when the second part arrives in October 2023.

Let’s remember that the second season did consist of eleven episodes, while the first installment covered 25 chapters.

It should be noted that they are all available on the Crunchyroll platform.

