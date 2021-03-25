Dr stone premiered the last chapter of its second season this week, leaving fans with some doubts about what will come next.

Fortunately, they also took the opportunity to announce that the third batch of episodes is already confirmed and in the process of production, so we will not have the uncertainty of whether it will return to television.

To commemorate this great announcement, TOHO Animation revealed a mysterious trailer where we can see some of the characters embarking on a new adventure.

At the moment, a possible release date for the new episodes of Dr stone, so we will have to be very patient.

If for some reason anxiety gets the better of you and you can’t wait to see what will happen to Senku and his friends, you can give the sleeve, which currently has 19 volumes.

We can’t spoil you for what’s to come in the third season of Dr stoneBut the stone world still has many breakthroughs to discover and new dangers to face.

As far as we know, the next chapters of this series will continue to be broadcast on simulcast via Crunchyroll, unless the Sony deal involves some change.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if these episodes of Dr stone They will also arrive with dubbing into Latin Spanish, and above all, how long it will take to appear.

Senku has more to show us.

Dr stone It has 36 chapters of the anime, which began to air in July 2019, and if its success continues the same, we will surely have many more.

There is no doubt that this work by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi will continue to reap successes and win fans around the world, at least as long as they do not turn us to stone.

