Jujutsu Kaisen It was one of the big surprises of 2019, so it quickly gained a huge following.

This anime, along with many others, is part of the catalog of Crunchyroll, and if for some reason you are already bored of watching it in Japanese, you will soon be able to have it with Latin dubbing.

As you read, very soon this platform of streaming will have a version of Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr stone and many more animes in your language, and the best thing is that you won’t have to wait long.

Jujutsu Kaisen and many more will have Latin dubbing

Crunchyroll revealed long ago that several of their products would have a new Latin dubbing to make them more accessible, and through a press release they finally revealed the cast and the dates when we can see them.

In total we will have six works by anime, beginning with Jujutsu Kaisen, which will arrive with voices in Spanish next February 12 and will have the participation of Ayari rivera in the role of Nobara, Enzo Fortuny as Yuji, Jose Vilchis as Satoru, Osvaldo Trejo In the role of Ryomen Y Victor Ruiz as Megumi.

On February 19 we will see the debut in Spanish of ‘So I’m a Spider, so What?’, and after that date there will be a new episode every week.

Dr stone It will not be left behind and will also have episodes dubbed into Spanish. These will be broadcast from February 25 on a weekly basis.

Senku will now have a different voice.

To close with a flourish the month that will inaugurate Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ It will also have dubbing, although this will arrive on February 26.

In this play Diego Becerril will give life to Not to go, Erika ugalde to Emma, Alecia Becerril to Lola, Liliana Barba to Olivia, Erika langarica to Moon Y Romina marroquin to Alicia stardia.

March will also have a couple of premieres dubbed into Spanish, starting with Radiant, a series that will arrive on the 10th and will broadcast episodes almost every day to catch up.

Finally, Burn The Witch It will arrive on the 15th of the same month with three episodes.

If you are one of those who loves Spanish dubbing, Crunchyroll will have all these options for you.

We recommend you:

Source.



