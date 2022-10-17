After thepreview at MIMO to the Paris Motor Show 2022 DR unveils the first model of the new brand Sportequipewhich provides a rich range for Europe, ranging from one electric city car to a Plug-in Hybrid 7-seater SUVpassing through three Thermo-Hybrid SUV of different sizes. It starts with the Sportequipe 8 SUV from 320 hp and with lithium battery from 19.27 kWhwhich allows an overall autonomy of 100 km. The car is also very interesting because it even has a fuel system tri-modal ie electric, petrol, LPGwhere the latter being used by the thermal part

DR Sportequipe 8 plug-in hybrid SUV

Sportequipe 8 is a 7-seater SUV of 4.72 meters. From a technical point of view it provides a plug-in hybrid drive from 320 hp with an overall maximum torque of 510 Nm and an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 7 seconds. It is powered by a heat engine 1.5 turbo petrol 115 kW (210 hp) And two electric motorsone of 55 kW (75 HP) and the other of 70 kW (95 HP) which, powered by a battery pack with 19.27 kWh lithium-ion ternary technology, have a total autonomy of 100 km.

Sportequipe 8 on the DR stand at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

In deceleration and braking, the system Brake-by-Wire Regenerative braking transmits the vehicle’s kinetic energy to the engine through the driveshaft and the gearbox. In this way mechanical energy comes converted into electricity capable of recharging the battery pack.

DR Sportequipe 8 Plug-in hybrid SUV also LPG

The DR Sportequipe 8 plug-in hybrid system is also LPG thanks to nutrition tri-modal: electric, petrol, LPG. In fact, the thermal part uses technology Thermohybird petrol / LPG by DR, who goes to work with the two permanent magnet electric motors with which it is equipped.

DR Sportequipe 8 is a plug-in hybrid 7-seater SUV

The batteries are recharged even when the car is stationary, with the heat engine running. The Hybdrid system of the Sportequipe 8 has different operating modes: with a single electric motor at low speeds; with both electric motors at intermediate speeds; in parallel with the heat engine and the two electric ones; in extended mode, with the heat engine and the two electric ones in series, at higher speeds; with only the heat engine when the electrical part fails. The overall autonomy of the Sportequipe 8 is really very important, almost 1,500 km.

DR Sportequipe 8 hybrid LPG bi-fuel

The Sportequipe 8 Hyrbid Plug-in will be available between the end of the year and the beginning of 2023, even in versions only Thermohybrid petrol / LPG: 2.0 TGDIturbo petrol with direct injection from 260 hp, also 4 × 4; – 1.6 TGDIturbo petrol with direct injection from 200 hp.

DR Sportequipe 8 is also GPL

DR Sportequipe 8 cockpit, inside as it is

The cockpit of the Sportequipe 8 SUV is a true flagship, with a leather interior and on-board technology. The big one stands out on the dashboard TFT display which allows you to manage and monitor all the main functions of the car.

DR Sportequipe’s cockpit 8

The central tunnel in addition to the 3-speed CVT gearbox and the switching commands between full electric and Hybrid, it also houses the touch LCD of the air conditioner. The panoramic roof, the soft touch Keyless System, the 360 ​​° camera system are just some of the standard features.

Photo DR Sportequipe 8 Hybrid-Plug-in

