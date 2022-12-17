The Dr. Simi does Merlina’s viral dancechallenge created by the striking dance scene of the young woman who gives life to the daughter of the Addams family, since They accuse him of being unoriginal on TikTok.

The famous character of Mexican pharmacies, Dr. Simi, has generated great popularity this year, being already a stuffed animal known by many people around the world, this time he wanted to join the “Merlina Challenge”, but it unleashed a wave of comments, between those who admired him tenderly and those who criticized him.

Through the @drsimi_oficial account, on the TikTok platform, it was observed that the white uniform plushjoined the Merlina trend, the characterize yourself with braidstypical of famous series with the genre of fantasy, horror comedy and supernatural.

Subsequently, Dr. Simi, was carried away by imitating the dance steps of the Netflix recording, which premiered its first episode and season on November 23.

It was the striking scene in chapter four, while the young protagonist of the series, which is a worldwide hit, danced to the rhythm of the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, which Internet users did not hesitate to turn into a viral dance.

The TikTok challenge, Merlina Challenge, played by actress Jenna Ortega, has been replicated on multiple occasions, great artists have taken the time to imitate her dance steps, including Lady Gaga, Danna Paola and Selena Gomez.

The Merlina series, since its premiere, became a popular phenomenonby introducing Jenna Ortega, who gave the leading role, to one who is already a gothic icon.

But giving the role to Merlina Addams, an intelligent and sarcastic girl, is not the only thing that has shown the talent of the American with Latin roots Jenna Ortega, since in the series with Golden Globe nominations, she was the one who mounted and invented viral choreography.