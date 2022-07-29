One of the necessary qualities that a person should have if he wants to be successful in life is perseverance. Where the stories of successful people are filled with bumps that suggest that all circumstances were against them, but they did not stop trying and striving.. Einstein attributed his success to his stubbornness and perseverance, explaining that God created the donkey and gave it the ability to endure! “Source: Einstein’s Biography and His World – Walter Isaacson”.

Nothing of value comes easily, and if certificates of appreciation or doctorate degrees were sold in shops, the owner would not feel proud, and if gold became the price of iron, women would not be adorned with it at weddings… Feeling the hardship of reaching a goal is a prerequisite for joy in it… And its scarcity is a condition for appreciating it. And the thing that is difficult to attain is rare, so it is one of the causes of happiness, unlike what comes without effort, even if it is wealth.

In a famous study conducted on a group of millionaires, scientists tried to find out the relationship of their personal happiness with the size of their wealth.. They found something interesting, which is that great wealth brought its owner greater happiness than the average person, but on one condition.. That this person is the one who achieved wealth Don’t inherit it or win it in a contest, for example!

When we think about happiness, we focus on the final goal, ignoring the value of the path itself, including the experiences learned and skills that develop during the pursuit, that are indispensable to reach other goals.. Success in one thing builds the muscle of perseverance that helps in success in other things.. But, how do we instill perseverance in our hearts?

This seems to require a very simple trait that some do not consider so important, and that is the ability to delay reward. Postpone what you want for later. There are those who are impatient for what they want, they want it now, and if it happens tomorrow, there is no need for it, I want it today! This is how children think, and this should be corrected because it will not benefit them in practical life.. The desire for instant gratification is an instinct that drives a primitive man to eat the food he finds immediately because it may not be available again.. But this instinct is not useful for a person who studies for an exam instead of watching a movie. Exciting or going out with his friends.. Postponing the reward is the key to success in the modern era, to sacrifice your time, effort and money in an unpleasant activity, in order to achieve something of value in the future. This is what trains a person to persevere.

For this, the child can be trained to wait for what he wants to get, as if you say to him, for example: I will give you what you want if you stop yelling like this for such a period .. Or I will buy you the game when you do all your duties until the end of the week .. Certainly this is difficult for younger children because The frontal lobe of the brain has developed to do self-management as it should, but deferring reward – instead of giving him what he wants at the same moment to be silent – instills in the child the value of work and postpone the immediate satisfaction of needs .. He learns how to persevere, curb his desires, and sacrifice his momentary pleasures for the sake of a long-term goal. .