One day of my university studies, I left college ecstatic after my first surgery on the jaw .. I was feeling the euphoria of achievement and the happiness of having a professional experience to be added to my blank record of achievement at the time .. I was wandering with friends, and we stopped at a falafel restaurant to buy some sandwiches, except that Something caught my eye there ..

The restaurant was full of people crowding in front of one man, receiving orders, preparing sandwiches and handing them to their owners in a wonderful smooth manner .. There are those who want two bean sandwiches and three falafel, one of which is without salad and one with eggplant, and that wants beans with extra tahini, while the one who ordered potatoes came first. … But that woman has a child, and her request must be completed quickly .. Meanwhile, a tenth person comes to ask for five falafel pills, tahini salad, and a packet of beans without salt and extra spice with a bag of pickles.

The sandwich maker was simply playing this symphony while making more falafel .. he flirted with this and that happened .. while his mind took charge of calculating supply and demand, managing stocks and arranging priorities, in addition to conducting moral calculations .. He gave the woman the bag, saying: With happiness and healing, oh need !

For me, the scene was supernatural … a simple man performs a task that he considers normal, but it is – for me – impossible … and here I discovered the truth .. I can do a jaw surgery, but my abilities do not allow me to work as a falafel seller!

There are performance skills that have nothing to do with academic achievement .. And congratulations to those who were able to employ them in a way that achieves professional success in his field .. I know a very famous gynecologist who practices his social intelligence to a degree that impressed me .. He is of course a brilliant doctor, but in addition to that he used to sit with his patients for a while. Long and he jokes with them and shows a personal interest in listening to them while they talk about many side issues that have nothing to do with the disclosure .. so much so that I noticed that he writes notes in the patient’s file, containing trivial information related to the social dialogue that took place between them, to complete it next time .. What did he do Your other child on last week’s test? Are you still watching the so-and-so series? Did I say the best restaurant in the area is such-and-such? I must visit him .. he knows the profession and interests of each of the spouses, what they love and what they hate, and the name they are thinking of calling their next child .. Of course he does not memorize all these details about all his patients, but imagine how you feel when you go to the doctor, and you will find him mention your name and the details of your life And your conversation continues as a close friend who cares about you … Wouldn’t this make you feel confident and secure, and be the first doctor that comes to your mind?

I compare this to another doctor, I know for sure that he is more experienced and skilled, but he is sullen … He does not know your name and does not want to know him and looks at his watch after the examination is over .. Do you want to go to him regularly?

Professional excellence is not sufficient for professional success .. A person not only succeeds because of mastering the techniques of his profession .. but also by exploiting his personal characteristics to practice his work in a way that makes him distinguished from others.

In my childhood I knew a skilled carpenter .. He enjoyed the details and mastery of the work and practiced it with the highest quality possible .. but he was also light in shade, adding a nice atmosphere in the place during his work .. while I was watching him while he worked, he turned to me and said: Do you know Dr. Ahmed Zewail? I am exactly like him .. He continued his work, saying: I am a professor of wood.