Warned about the dangers of solarium in its Telegram-channel Candidate of Medical Sciences, dermatologist, maxillofacial surgeon, dermatocosmetologist, head and chief physician of the “Shcherbatova Clinic” Yulia Shcherbatova. She stated that she does not recommend this method of gaining a tan to anyone.

“When you are in the sun, it is still scattered light: by the atmosphere, clouds, some trees. But when you lie in a solarium, there is no dispersion. And from a very short distance, hard rays hit all subpopulations of cells,” she wrote.

The doctor explained that absolutely all cells in the body are subjected to “the most severe bombardment” during a visit to the solarium, which, moreover, do not stop dividing. The use of goggles, stickers and other devices does not provide protection because all cells are interconnected.

“All melanocytes are a single tissue, they are not scattered, it is such a space suit. Even if you cover your face, the rest of the cells in your body know what’s going on and pass it on. And if you have, for example, some kind of mole on your face, then it is under the same influence, do not harbor any illusions here, ”said Shcherbatova.

Previously, Shcherbatova listed the dangerous causes of dry skin.