Salma paralluelo, one of the young promises of Spanish sport, has started a new stage in his sports career. She will not be able to finish the football season with Villarreal CF or compete in the European and the U-20 World Athletics Championships, but the Second Division scorer begins a recovery phase with optimism, which could have her back in the top competition within six and eight months.

Salma Paralluelo has been Left knee operated by Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, from the FIFA Ripoll Center of Excellence and from Prado, at the Quirónsalud hospital in Murcia, «Undergoing arthroscopic patellar tendon plasty to replace his anterior cruciate ligament, as well as meniscal suture of the external posterior horn. The approximate recovery period is 8 months ”, according to the medical report.

On April 17, the Villarreal CF women’s team faced Granada when in the 24th minute of the first half, Salma fell to the ground while trying to protect a ball on the wing. The champion of Spain of 400 meters sub-20 had to leave the field with the help of crutches. Two days later, the soccer player learned the extent of her injury: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. «Now I think that I will not be able to bear it, I feel collapsed and angry with the world. I know I’m not okay, but I’ll be okay. I will come back stronger », published in his Instagram profile the same day. Words of pain but also of hope and optimism that demonstrate the maturity of the most outstanding Spanish athlete under 18 years of age in 2018, as recognized by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) when awarding her the Princess Leonor Award that year.

The athlete has started the countdown to return to competition and he will do so with his football team in the first division, after the promotion achieved this weekend by Villarreal CF.