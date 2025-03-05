There are many factors that can help the person sick to recover beyond always necessary medical treatment and professional support. Because although it is true that there are many situations that would be unthinkable to recover without the help of how much science has advanced, it is also true that with a good security network things are more accessible. In Spain the health system is responsible for trying to cover the first part, but The second normally depends on the patient and their environment.

To have the necessary tranquility to go to oneself or having the security that makes the first thing to know is and that it is in a position to recover completely before having to face other chores is a privilege that not everyone has, but that helps a lot to a disease. Have the support needed at all timessomeone who can help us in the most banal issues, from making the purchase to share an afternoon of laughter. Because despite the fact that on many occasions we say it with the intention of helping the other person, the truth is that it has been shown that love the key, both to heal emotional injuries and to help us recover from the physical, as explained by the Doctor Mario Alonso Puig.

The importance of love in physical recoveries

Couple in love Istock

This is something that the doctor and lecturer wanted to reflect, the importance that love has in our lives and not only on the emotional planealso in the physicist, because as Dr. Mario Alonso Puig explains, there are different studies that confirm the healing power of affection and affection during the disease. “It is very proven that love has a ability to heal, but not only to heal at the level of emotional wounds, but heal on physical level “.

“When someone is surrounded by people who care, it looks like telomeres, who are the protectors of longevity, they lengthen, that is, life is extended,” says the specialist, emphasizing the importance of the love of loved ones for a longer life, but also invites you to reflect on that affection we receive from other people with whom we do not have that previous affective link cancer. “When they are being treated by close, friendly, understanding oncologists … their low pain level And it is known that it goes down because peptides, internal hormones, which are opiates and that reduce pain are released. ”





Aseverations that confirm something that is always said, but sometimes it is not easy to believe because it focuses on showing the best of oneself to others, responding with affection. Defends the importance of “Recover a humanistic sense of life and treat each other with each other”.

Love and its health benefits

A young couple having a gesture of love. Getty images

A Affective environment It helps improve the response to disease treatments such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease, help reduce anxiety, stress and depression levels, which are also known as psychological risk factors. In the case of cardiovascular diseases, Dr. Miguel Ángel García Fernández, points out in the Spanish Heart Foundation that “to prevent cardiovascular diseases, in addition to controlling tension, cholesterol levels, exercising and following a healthy diet, we have to favor the presence of positive feelingsreinforcing our emotional ties with our environment. ”

Love and emotional relationships create links that help reduce stress, because When we feel loved we produce less cortisol (stress hormone), this emotional connection is also related to a stronger immune system. In addition, it provides a sense of belonging and connection fundamental for emotional well -being. In short, love influences our physical, mental and emotional health, so promoting family, friendly or sentimental relationships can help us be healthier, or at least to recover better.

References

