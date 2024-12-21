Spanish public health is a topic that generates conflicting opinions. For some, it is an exemplary model of universal access and qualitywhile others criticize its flaws, such as the long waiting lists wave saturation of services. This duality has been the subject of debate on numerous occasions, and recently, one of the most recognized doctors in the country, Dr. Pedro Cavadas, has decided to give his vision on the matter.

In an interview on the program ‘Plano General’ on La 2, presented by journalist Jenaro Castro, the prestigious Valencian surgeon offered his perspective on the Spanish health system.

During the interview, Cavadas described Spanish public healthcare as “a jewel”, highlighting that, compared to most healthcare systems in the world, Spanish healthcare offers high-quality care and universal access. “We have a public health system that, compared to most countries,” he stated.

However, the doctor also addressed the most demanding face of medicine. Referring to the surgerydescribed it as “the dark side of medicine”, a discipline that, according to him, requires sacrifices from both patients and health professionals.









Furthermore, the Valencian doctor criticized the idea of immortalitycalling it “absurd,” and addressed global issues such as overpopulation, which, according to him, is behind uncontrolled migratory flows.

However, Cavadas did not limit himself to talking about the medical field. During the interview, the well-known doctor also expressed his concern about the situation politics in Spaincalling her “very sick.” “If you take away the lies from politics, there is very little left,” he stated, underlining the urgent need for a regeneration based on honesty and truth.

The life of Dr. Cavadas

Dr. Pedro Cavadas Rodríguez was born in Valencia in 1965 and is one of the most recognized surgeons in the world. Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia in 1989 and specialized in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Cavadas has stood out for performing pioneering operations, such as first complete facial transplant in Spain and one of the first in the world.

His passion for medicine led him to found the ‘Pedro Cavadas Foundation’ in 2003, a non-profit organization which offers modern reconstructive surgery to disadvantaged people, mainly in Africa. This humanitarian commitment has earned him international recognition, showing an altruistic side that complements his brilliant surgical career.