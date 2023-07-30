Ways to get rid of “blindness in time” called in her Telegram-channel endocrinologist, senior researcher at the Faculty of Fundamental Medicine of Moscow State University, Doctor of Medical Sciences Zukhra Pavlova.

She explained that “time blindness” refers to a phenomenon associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other mental health problems – anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder.

People suffering from it are distinguished by constant lateness, excessive daydreaming and complete absorption in the current business. They are not able to stick to the schedule and regularly miss deadlines.

To correct the situation, Pavlova advises first of all to get enough sleep – this increases attentiveness. Another effective way is to post reminders of upcoming tasks wherever possible. In particular, you can make notes about upcoming meetings on your smartphone and accompany them with a sound signal. “But often change the sound of such notifications so that the brain does not have time to get used to it,” the doctor notes.

If all of the above does not help, you should seek medical help, the endocrinologist concluded.

