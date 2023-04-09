Symptoms of a deficiency of thyroid hormones – hypothyroidism – listed Zukhra Pavlova, doctor-endocrinologist of the Moscow State Scientific and Educational Center, Candidate of Medical Sciences, author of the Doctor Pavlova Telegram channel, in her Telegram channel. She attributed apathy and irregular stools to the signs of the disease.

According to the specialist, people suffering from hypothyroidism are usually very apathetic, they do not want anything, they move little, but at the same time they constantly feel tired. They often have dry, pale skin with a slightly yellowish tint (while bilirubin in the general blood test is normal, as are transaminases, vitamins A and E).

With general dryness of the skin, there is a feeling of puffiness (pasty) of the skin and the entire face. Due to the puffiness of the skin, including around the eyes, the eyelids look swollen and the eyes swollen.

Irregular stools, dry elbows with a white coating, and brittle, dull, and severely falling hair can also be signs of thyroid problems.

“Sometimes even the tongue becomes swollen, some have a feeling that it does not fit in the mouth. There are distinct or indistinct imprints of teeth on the lateral surfaces,” Pavlova added.

The endocrinologist noted that such symptoms can signal a variety of other health problems. However, there is one unequivocal symptom that indicates a deficiency of thyroid hormones.

“If something interferes with swallowing all the time, as if some kind of knot in the throat, and when you feel the neck, you feel swelling in the larynx area, and even more so if this is adjacent to all the signs listed above, then it’s definitely time for you to first see a therapist, so that he prescribes a general blood test, biochemistry and tests for thyroid hormones, and then, if necessary, to an endocrinologist, ”the doctor said.

