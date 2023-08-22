A popular myth about the benefits of beer in its Telegram– the channel was dispelled by the endocrinologist, candidate of medical sciences Zukhra Pavlova. The specialist refuted the assertion that beer is considered not as harmful as strong alcohol.

It is this drink, according to the endocrinologist, that most often leads to alcoholism. In addition, its use leads to obesity and the appearance of feminine breasts in men due to the conversion of testosterone into estrogens. In addition, beer increases the risk of cardiovascular and oncological diseases, the expert emphasized.

