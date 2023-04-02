The optimal daily dose of vitamin D was named by endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova in her Telegram channel. She reported that taking D3 (cholecalciferol) in capsules or drops at a dosage of 400-800 IU per day is considered the most effective.

The doctor clarified that the deficiency of this vitamin in the body of Russians varies, and some people need to take a biologically active substance in higher dosages. According to her, there can be no overdose of vitamin D, since its excesses are themselves excreted from the body.

Previously, Pavlova reported that the biologically active substance of vitamin D can protect against osteoporosis and a number of other diseases.